AEW superstar Cody Rhodes took to Twitter shortly after last night’s Dynamite and commented on finally defeated Malakai Blacki in singles-action after coming up short twice before. The American Nightmare writes, “Great night – great city. Unreal opponent who cleaned my clock twice and might be the best striker in the game. Thank you for tuning into #AEWDynamite and to #RhodesToTheTop and seeing my beautiful girls. Much love!”

Meanwhile Dustin Rhodes had a great showing against Bryan Danielson in the world title eliminator tournament, but fell victim to the American Dragon’s guillotine choke. He writes, “Thank you @TonyKhan for believing in me and a huge thank you to the man @bryandanielson I believe we tore the house down brotha!!”