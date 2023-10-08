Cody Rhodes spoke at the post-WWE Fastlane 2023 PLE press conference, where he took various questions from the media.

During it, Rhodes talked about Jade Cargill leaving AEW to sign with WWE and publicly crediting him for being one of the reasons she decided to make the jump.

“Full disclosure. Uce and I may have had a libation or two on the bus. That said, I was very excited for her to make this jump and very proud. Jade came from the Nightmare Factory, but I didn’t train her. I’m going to tell people in the future when I write my book, maybe I did. QT Marshall set her up and trained her and helped her to get the spot where she took this big leap,” he said. “I’m just very proud. Now, the work begins. There is a mindset here at WWE that did not exist, maybe it did and I didn’t notice it, but didn’t exist when I was here the first time and it is the most team-minded group that I’ve ever seen as far as the show comes together. This is an individual business, it’s tricky, it’s political, it’s show business. That team mindset, what we have, has proved to be so fruitful. Now, I just hope she can rise to the challenge and occasion. I think, for sure, she’ll be able to.”

