Cody Rhodes comments on Jey Uso potentially dethroning Roman Reigns at SummerSlam this Saturday.

The American Nightmare spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Uproxx, where he speculated on the finish to the Jey vs. Reigns Undisputed Universal title match, adding that if Jey does in fact end the epic title run by Reigns he will not feel an ounce of jealous.

I think whoever is in the position who pins Roman Reigns and leaves with the WWE Undisputed Championship, it’s almost a moment that I can’t tell you how that will feel or I can’t tell you how that will look until we see it, because I think it’s just starting to dawn on people how significant it could be. If that is Jey Uso, hats off to him, amazing. Not a shred of jealousy in my body. That is as pure and good a man as you can find.

Cody later says that if it’s not Jey, or himself, whoever the person is that does take the title from Reigns will be remembered forever due to the levity of the story they were trying to tell.

If it ended up a situation where I was able to get back and it was me, I wouldn’t be prepared for that onslaught of feeling. Because fans, we feel. I’m a fan as well, so when I’m watching him and this unbelievable reign that he’s put down, it’s like this conqueror of old. It’s now a time period. Roman has a timeline, essentially. This is the Roman era because of how long he’s held on to these things. It will be very significant and, gosh, the man who does it. That man is a special, special person in the record books.

