At the post-show press conference for WWE Bash In Berlin, WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes spoke about the new Netflix “Mr. McMahon” documentary, and was asked about the Vince McMahon allegations.

“In terms of, am I going to watch it? Not to sound cheeky by any means. I am deep in a Game of Thrones re-watch. That is a hell of a commitment,” Cody said to the reporter who asked him about the new ‘Mr. McMahon’ documentary premiering on Netflix on September 25. “I think there is a bit of misinformation in terms of WWE has no involvement in this documentary, as far as I know. I would imagine I would get around to seeing it. In terms of the more serious and the meat of your question, the locker room being quiet or silent. I don’t think that’s a matter of belief versus non-belief. I think, strictly speaking, we want to be doing what we were doing out there. The focus and attention that it takes to have a great story and have a great match, and do that every single night, has left most of us to where we’re finding the information out just as you are.”

Rhodes added, “That includes the resolution of this information. In terms of what happened, how it happened, and how justice comes about. Whatever it might be. I wouldn’t look at it as an active attempt from the locker room to be silent. We are just doing what we do day-to-day WWE business.”

During the post-show presser, “The American Nightmare” was also asked about the Vince McMahon and Janel Grant allegations.

“I don’t know enough about the information to give a good enough answer. I’m sorry,” he said.

As noted, Cody also confirmed the WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode for January 6, 2025 during the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 post-show press conference.

