Cody Rhodes Comments On the Great American Bash PPV, Says He Doesn’t Hold A Grudge

Cody Rhodes broke his silence over the Great American Bash PPV that NXT will be airing for the next two weeks. Rhodes says that he doesn’t own the IP to the name and doesn’t hold a grudge against them using it. He adds that he’s more focused on his own shows and talents. This is the second time WWE has brought back a concept created by Cody Rhode’s father, Dusty Rhodes. The first time was War Games. Rhodes had questioned back in 2019 if he could buy the rights to use the name back from the WWE, but nothing ever came of that.

NXT announced that they’d be holding a two week event called the Great American Bash on July 1st and July 8th. Those are also the two days that AEW had announced they’d be airing their second Fyter Fest event.