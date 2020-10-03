AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes recently took to Twitter and commented on the one-year anniversary of the promotion’s weekly television episodic, Dynamite. The program has been one of the TNT’s network breakout hits over the last 365 days and consistently finished in the top shows on Wednesday nights.

The American Nightmare writes, “It starts with changing our wrestling world. THANK YOU to the fans worldwide. For your love. There hasn’t been an energy like this in wrestling in so long. Let’s do the work. Let’s keep going. Wrestling is back.”

Rhodes takes on Brodie Lee in next week’s main event in the first ever dog-collar match in AEW.