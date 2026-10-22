Cody Rhodes believes The Rock may still have a few matches left in him, although he acknowledges that the decision to return to the ring ultimately rests with the WWE legend himself.

During a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Rhodes was asked about the possibility of eventually facing The Rock in a singles match, particularly given their history surrounding WrestleMania 40 and the events that followed.

Rhodes admitted that he isn’t entirely sure how to answer the question, noting that The Rock could have already wrestled his final match.

“It’s not that I’m evading that answer. It’s that I don’t really know how to answer because I think personally he has a couple of matches probably left to do. I think that personally, but I also know looking at WrestleMania 40 and another guy who he’s given all, continues to give all as part of the Board. He could easily say that was a great final piece as a performer in a wrestling ring. That’ll be up to him,” Rhodes said.

While Rhodes believes The Rock remains capable of competing again, he emphasized that any potential return would be entirely up to him. He also made it clear that a match against someone of The Rock’s stature would be difficult for any wrestler to turn down.

“That’ll certainly be up to him if there’s more and what those matches might be. I don’t think any wrestler would ever look you in the eye and tell you they wouldn’t want a match like that.”

Rhodes and The Rock were heavily involved in the storyline leading into WrestleMania 40, where The Rock teamed with Roman Reigns against Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Although their rivalry appeared to have reached its conclusion following the event, The Rock later resurfaced on WWE television and attempted to convince Rhodes to align with him.

Rhodes rejected the proposal, setting the stage for John Cena’s shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

The Rock has remained absent from WWE television since that storyline, with his Hollywood schedule continuing to raise questions about whether another in-ring appearance is in his future.

For now, a potential singles showdown between Rhodes and The Rock remains a possibility rather than anything officially planned.