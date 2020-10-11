AEW superstar and current TNT champion Cody Rhodes issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier today to comment on his upcoming title defense against Orange Cassidy on Wednesday’s Dynamite anniversary show. Rhodes, who just won the belt back from Dark Order leader Brodie Lee on last week’s show, promises to get Cassidy to do something he’s never done in AEW…lock-up.

The American Nightmare writes, “Looking forward to Wednesday’s Anniversary show, and I intend no disrespect…especially considering @orangecassidy was able to hand a legend like Jericho a loss BUT in @AEW history he has NEVER locked-up. Literally. Never done a collar & elbow I am going to force him to do so.”

