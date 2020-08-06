Cody Rhodes Comments On Upcoming TNT Title Defense Against Scorpio Sky: “This Will Be Violent”

AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes took to Twitter earlier today to comment on his upcoming TNT title defense against Scorpio Sky, which will be taking place on next week’s episode of Dynamite. Sky confronted Rhodes after his tag team victory on last night’s show to make it clear that he was interested in being The American Nightmare’s next challenger.
Rhodes writes, “If you’re reporting that I’m not 100% and this match isn’t happening, you’re dead wrong. I can and will go. SKY is one of the absolute best, this will be violent.”
Rhodes was favoring his ribs during his tag bout against The Dark Order prior to Sky’s challenge. Whether that will play into next week’s title contest remains to be seen.
