Cody Rhodes believes a couple of WWE Superstars would be right at home competing in a real-life version of Street Fighter’s World Warrior tournament.

The reigning WWE Superstar is among several professional wrestlers featured in the new Street Fighter movie, which releases worldwide this week. Rhodes portrays Guile in the film, while Roman Reigns takes on the role of Akuma.

The movie revolves around fighters competing in the World Warrior tournament to determine who is the best.

During a recent interview with Brandon Davis, Rhodes was asked which WWE Superstars he believes would have the best chance of succeeding in such a tournament.

“In a good old fashioned World Warrior Tournament? I think you really wanna go with the crafty,” Rhodes said. “Who is in there? Do you have a guess? You got some parallels with a Blanka and a Jacob Fatu, just a madness. You’ve seen Jacob Fatu fire up.”

While Rhodes initially pointed to Fatu as someone whose intensity would translate well to the tournament, he ultimately settled on another WWE Superstar as his top choice.

“I think really you picked the right two guys though, if there was a World Warrior Tournament,” he continued. “Actually no, I stand corrected and you know this, World Warrior Tournament at WWE, Chad Gable. A shooter’s shooter.”

With his amateur wrestling background and technical abilities, Gable apparently has what Rhodes believes it would take to thrive in the fictional fighting competition.

Rhodes and Reigns are joined by several other wrestling personalities in Street Fighter, which arrives in theaters this week.