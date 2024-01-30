Cody Rhodes comments on one of the most common phases that has followed his career since returning to WWE in 2022.

The American Nightmare is trying to “Finish the Story,” which is to win the world title that his father never won during his run with WWE. Rhodes spoke about the phrase in a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, where he compared it to another popular phrase in his NJPW days, “Bullet Club is Fine.”

I love that you give me credit for it (‘finish the story’ phrase) because there’s actually a debate. So, I said ‘finish the story’ in a promo before the Royal Rumble and it was on my weight belt last year. But Michael Cole is the first person I think who said it on broadcast. So I feel like it’s Michael. ‘Finish the story’ might be a Michael Cole (thing) because at some point, we’re gonna start looking for who came up with this. I actually talked to Triple H about this a few weeks ago. When I said the game was using ‘finish the story’ as a theme and I see (Hulk) Hogan talking about his story, Undertaker talking about his story, Steve Austin talking about his story. I felt like, oh, I’ve done something. I think the last thing that felt like it spread like wildfire a little bit was ‘Bullet Club is fine’, and that was a fun, you know… being able to name FTR and those guys. That was a fun deal but this seems to be on a whole other level so.

Cody is right on schedule to finishing his story after winning his second straight Royal Rumble this past weekend. He made it pretty clear that he plans on challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but did get a strange request from Seth Rollins on Raw to challenge for hist title instead.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)