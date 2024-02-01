Cody Rhodes will be at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The American Nightmare revealed his upcoming WWE schedule on social media, which has a ton of dates for television, house show events, and premium live events. One date listed is the February 24th Elimination Chamber show in Perth, Australia, the last premium live even before WrestleMania 40.

As of this writing it is not known if Rhodes will be competing at Elimination Chamber, or just appearing. He already has a guaranteed shot at WrestleMania 40 after winning his second straight Royal Rumble.

