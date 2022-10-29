WWE superstar Cody Rhodes responded to a fan on Twitter earlier today, who was insinuating that the American Nightmare had left AEW earlier this year due to drama with The Elite (Young Bucks, Kenny Omega), an unproven theory that Rhodes officially squashed.

The former three-time TNT champion says that he is forever grateful for what he and the Elite built with AEW, and that his reason for leaving was more for personal reasons and wanting to go for the WWE world title. He also adds that he had zero issues with CM Punk, adding that the two got along just fine. His full tweet reads:

I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny. I’m forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one.

Rhodes has been sidelined since the summer with a torn pectoral injury. His last match was the critically acclaimed Hell in a Cell showdown with Seth Rollins, a bout that he ended up winning.