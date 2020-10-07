AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes issued a statement on Instagram congratulating former world champion Chris Jericho on his 30-year anniversary in pro-wrestling. The American Nightmare states that Jericho was a crucial part into AEW becoming a realization, then thanks the Demo God for continuing to challenge him in the industry.

Chris Jericho celebrates 30 years in our game! Congratulations Chris. He undoubtedly is a crucial piece of the great puzzle that makes up AEW. There’s no denying that. AEW simply doesn’t happen without him. His ability on the microphone, his abilities in the ring, and his attitude have helped countless wrestlers and entertained millions. We may not be the best of friends…or even friends at all…but he’s challenged me to be a better competitor and a better executive. “Thank you for challenging me” is one of the last texts I have from him; let’s continue to challenge eachother and help build this culture and better our wrestling world. Happy 30 Chris!

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be celebrating Jericho’s 30-year career, as well as a handful of top bouts, including AEW’s first-ever Dog-Collar matchup. Check out Rhodes’ post below.