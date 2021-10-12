Cody and Brandi Rhodes appeared on the Endless Hustle podcast.

During it, Cody discussed sharing the ring with Shaquille O’Neal earlier this year as the former TNT Champion teamed with Red Velvet against the NBA Legend and Jade Cargill on an episode of AEW Dynamite.

“I think he’s [Shaquille O’Neal] up there as, if not the best celebrity involvement, he’s definitely at the very top which was a goal of his. Shaq took it very seriously, he trained multiple times. He asked a lot of questions. He very much committed to the idea. He wanted to do good by wrestling fans which is hard to do and the scary thing was right before the actual match, he’s got Shaq Life on TNT as well and they’re filming him and he’s got so much going on and all these people wanted to get pictures and that there was so little time to really have any type of discussions, so I feel like the first time I saw him on that day was when he comes out and hits the double bicep behind Jade [Cargill] and I realize right then, he’s got it because Shaq is just the type of red light personality that has that gene that he’s got it and I really look forward to Shaq returning when and if. He’s still in that ambulance apparently. He disappeared. One of the unsolved mysteries of Dynamite but gosh, I’d like to be on his team this time because he did right by wrestling, historians and right by wrestlers and just he did it right so Shaq, top man. Come back Shaq, yes.”