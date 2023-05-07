The main event of tonight’s WWE Backlash Premium Live Event saw Cody Rhodes defeat Brock Lesnar in their first-ever match together.

Rhodes made his entrance first tonight, but then attacked Lesnar at ringside during his entrance. Rhodes proceeded to destroy Lesnar at ringside, using the announce table, steel ring steps and a steel chair. Once the match began, both competitors took control at times. Lesnar was busted open at one point after being sent into an exposed turnbuckle. The Beast bled heavily, and briefly wore a crimson mask. Rhodes also had Lesnar’s blood on him.

Shortly after Lesnar began bleeding, they began the sequence to get to the finish. Cody hit a Cody Cutter, a Disaster Kick, several punches and kicks, another Cody Cutter and two straight Cross Rhodes, but Lesnar kicked out at 2. Lesnar then blocked a Cross Rhodes and slammed Rhodes with a F5 in the middle of the ring, but he also kicked out. Lesnar and Cody then fought from their knees until a bloody Lesnar applied the Kimura Lock.

The referee checked on Rhodes as the Kimura Lock was tightened. Rhodes suddenly leaned forward while in the submission, and used Lesnar’s own weight against him to turn the Kimura into a 3 count from out of nowhere, picking up the clean win. Rhodes quickly left the ring, as did the referee. Rhodes’ music played as he marched right towards the back, stopping to briefly turn and acknowledge the crowd, instead of hanging around to celebrate and greet ringside fans like he usually does. Lesnar sat up on his knees and used a towel to wipe the blood off his face as Backlash went off the air.

WWE mentioned in a post-show tweet how Cody’s story now lives on with the win over Lesnar.

There’s no word yet on a possible Lesnar vs. Rhodes rematch, but Lesnar is now a free agent and able to appear on both brands. Rhodes was selected by RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft. It will be interesting to see how both Superstars factor into the WWE World Heavyweight Title tournament that kicks off on Monday’s RAW, continues on Friday’s SmackDown, and then wraps with a RAW Superstar vs. a SmackDown Superstar in the finals at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27.

You can find our detailed Backlash results at this link. Below are several shots from tonight’s Backlash main event at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico:

This man is about to put on the performance of a lifetime 🤩@CodyRhodes #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/ge3zickLX4 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 7, 2023

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1655043216624832513

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1655044500270510080

WE GOT BLOOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BROCK LESNAR IS BUSTED OPEN! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/m7ZbHQWLZD — Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) May 7, 2023

Tons of blood from Brock Lesnar LFG #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/XrnWuC5uqJ — Patrick The Heel (@patricktheheel) May 7, 2023

https://twitter.com/BRWrestling/status/1655054076105875457

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.