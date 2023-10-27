Cody Rhodes does numbers for WWE, especially in the merchandise department. This is a category that The American Nightmare has excelled in since he returned in 2022, but a new report reveals how big his merch numbers are.

According to Fightful Select, The American Nighmare was outselling generic WWE merchandise at recent WWE house show events. This includes basic WWE logo shirts, title belts, and event merchandise, which the report states does not happen very often. One item that sells really well are the Cody Rhodes weight belts.

It is also noted that John Cena has beaten Cody Rhodes a few times with merch numbers, but generally Rhodes has been topping the list. Behind him is usually Cena or general WWE merchandise.

Cody will be facing off against Damian Priest at next Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event.