– WWE shared some cool behind-the-scenes photos from the return episode of the classic WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC series from December 14 on Long Island, New York. Check out photos of Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, Chelsea Green and others below.

– Speaking of photos, Rhea Ripley and others are featured in the latest “Must-See Instagram Photos of the Week” photo gallery, which pictures and content shared by WWE Superstars and personalities over the past seven days. Check out the compilation photo gallery by following the link in the promotional post on X from WWE’s official account embedded below.

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? https://t.co/zGUu6G20vp pic.twitter.com/md1WjtqMWs — WWE (@WWE) December 22, 2024

– WWE has released a special episode of their “WWE Top 10” digital series on the company’s official YouTube channel. On Sunday, WWE shared a 22-plus minute video compilation of the “Best SmackDown moments of 2024.” Check it out via the YouTube player embedded below.

– Also new on WWE’s official YouTube channel is the latest installment of the company’s “WWE Playlist” digital series. The extended 63-plus minute episode, which was released on Monday afternoon, features “The Bloodline story in 2024.”

– Cody Rhodes continued to sell the attack and injuries from the package piledriver delivered by Kevin Owens after their match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14. “The American Nightmare” made an advertised promotional appearance and in Tony Khan-fashion, wore a neck-brace for the appearance, and during photo-ops with the fans. Check out some pictures from the appearance below.

For any WWE fans Current Undisputed WWE Champion: The American Nightmare & Atlanta’s very own — Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Hoping Cody Rhodes can face Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41 (XLI) in Las Vegas in 2025. #WWERAW #SmackDown #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/BcQa9P2hsN — Latrell Phillips (@TrizzeTrell) December 20, 2024

FIRST LOOK OF CODY IN A NECK BRACE AFTER ATTACKED BY KEVIN @fabkay/NakedMind pic.twitter.com/YOIwbqp1NL — DREAM (@TeamCody__) December 20, 2024