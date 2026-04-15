“The American Nightmare” is in rare form in the final days leading to his title defense on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

During the April 15 episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes crashed the show and did some destruction, trashing the set to retrieve his stolen title (see video below).

Rhodes’ actions were in retaliation to the attack he endured, along with Jelly Roll, at the hands of McAfee and Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown.

Advertised heading into WrestleMania 42 is Rhodes vs. Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a match where if Orton loses, McAfee has vowed that WWE fans will never see or hear from him again.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.