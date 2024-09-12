Cody Rhodes is proud to be a soldier for the WWE army led by Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“The American Nightmare” spoke with ESPN for an interview this week, during which he credited the WWE Chief Content Officer with leading the creative in WWE to surging television ratings and increased social media engagements.

“Triple H in the ring had world-champion instincts long before he ever was one,” Rhodes said. “He applies those instincts expertly today as chief content officer. He was also amongst a handful of players ahead of the curve in terms of evolving the sport which he showcased with the NXT black-and-gold era.”

Rhodes continued, “When the moment came for him to take over with Nick Khan and lead the ship creatively, he helped guide WWE to massive television ratings and social engagement increases. I take the field for him with immense pride.”

Cody Rhodes defends the Unidsputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa inside of a Steel Cage on the WWE SmackDown on USA Network premiere on Friday, September 13, 2024.