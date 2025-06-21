Cody Rhodes recently shared a hilarious and awkward memory involving Triple H from years ago during an episode of his “What Do You Want To Talk About?” podcast with guest Damian Priest. The WWE Champion recalled an incident from a European tour when a sudden bus movement led to an extremely uncomfortable — and memorable — encounter with “The Game.” He said,

“I’ve got a good Hunter story, one I thought I’d never live down. He probably doesn’t even remember it. Every time I tell him, he’s like, ‘That happened?’ And I’m like, ‘Yup.’ We were on the tour bus — back when Hunter still traveled with the crew. He was sitting in the back, headphones on, blasting Motorhead. Long hair, totally in the zone.”

He continued, “I got up to walk to the front of the bus, not doing anything stupid or wild — just minding my business. Then the bus took a sharp turn, and I lost my balance. I fell forward… and my crotch landed directly in Hunter’s face. And I couldn’t move. The way the bus was turning, I was just stuck there — practically suctioned to him. He starts flailing like, ‘What the—’ [Cody imitates chaos]. Once the bus straightened out, I finally got off him. Nowadays, people see him as this ultra-professional executive, but back then, he had some very colorful words for me. I just remember thinking, ‘Well, that’s it. One of my wrestling heroes just got an up-close experience he never asked for.’”

Goldberg recently addressed long-standing criticisms of his in-ring work during a new interview ahead of his upcoming final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The WWE Hall of Famer is scheduled to face GUNTHER at the event next month and appeared on “The National Football Show,” where he was asked whether he believes fans have misunderstood him as a performer in the ring.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On criticism of his short matches: “1000% because — here’s the deal. A lot of people are like, ‘Well, you know’ — and GUNTHER came out in the beginning and said it. ‘Hey, two-minute match. You can’t go more than two minutes.’ If my job is to go out and smash someone in 60 seconds, do you think I’m going to politic to be out there longer? Do you think I’m gonna do you think I’m going to say ‘Guess what, make me like every other schmuck in the ring that chain wrestles and that does high spots, and that does–‘ I want to be different. And I do believe there was a place for different, and I think that I proved the point.”

On criticism of his character: “And I mean, ‘The character’s one-dimensional.’ Yeah, he’s one-dimensional. He went out there, I was Tyson, I smashed people and I left. I didn’t talk about it, I didn’t revel in my success. I just went out and headbutted doors, and ran people over.”

On the criticism of him hurting people: “And along the way I — a couple people got hurt. You know how many times I got hurt in the business> Do you think I blamed it on everybody else? Not a chance. I’ve seen — I’m studying my opponent, right? And I’ve seen random videos of his opponents and of other people — and then a short will pop up and I’ll click on it — of guys hurting people, right? And I’ve — I kicked Bret Hart in the head on accident a hundred years ago. And I’ve been remorseful ever since, and I’ve said I was sorry. I was young in the business, no question… and people make mistakes.

“And people have to understand that I was extremely lucky to break in the business when I did, because I had Curt Henig, I had Kevin Nash. I had the Steiner Brothers, I had Norton, I had Hogan. I had Flair. When he talked to me, I had Bret Hart. There were guys that were unbelievable sources of information and coaches, and people that took the time to help me out. I never would take advantage of anybody. I mean, I’m a dude who went up against two 350 pound guys every play [when I was] playing nose guard just like you did. Do you think I’m going to cheap shot people?”

The Undertaker is open to joining WWE’s creative team — if the timing is right.

Speaking with WrestleSTAR, the WWE Hall of Famer said he’s definitely interested in contributing to the creative process, but it would depend on how it fits into his current schedule. He said,

“I’ve always kind of had an interest. It’s just a matter of making it work with everything else I’ve got going on. The ask is pretty big—you’ve got to be fully committed. You’ve got to be in all the creative meetings and everything that comes with it. But if we can figure out a way to make that happen, especially with me being based in Texas, I’d definitely consider it. If there’s something I can do to improve the product or help the talent, I’m on board.”

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool was also interviewed and asked about a possible return at WWE Evolution, which takes place next month. She said,

“If they ask, I’ll be there. Honestly, I’d love a LayCool reunion. I think Layla’s finally getting back in the mix. I’m always down to fight — I’m always ready. I haven’t been contacted yet, but I’d love to do whatever they need.”

Both McCool and The Undertaker will appear as judges on the upcoming season of WWE LFG, which premieres this Sunday.