Cody Rhodes speaks to the people.

The WWE superstar cut an emotional promo following last night’s episode of Raw, where the St. Louis fans chanted “Rocky Sucks” and “We Want Cody” throughout the night. This all stems from The Rock potentially stepping in and taking The American Nightmare’s WrestleMania 40 spot against Roman Reigns, a move that has been met with criticism and had fans online spreading the #WeWantCody movement.

In the promo Cody, who had just defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the Raw main event, spoke about how much he loved the support, adding that he’s ALWAYS wanted to share that type of love with the WWE Universe. This came after Sami Zayn hyped the crowd up and got them to do the “We Want Cody” chant.

They’re freaking out right now because I’m bleeding, so I definitely have to get it looked at. Those three words, well, all I can say is this, since I was a little boy who grew up loving everything. For you to want me is special because I have always wanted you. I love you guys so much. I’m sorry I’m an emotional mess.

The promo was captured by those in attendance and can be watched below courtesy of @JeffHuffman87 on X (Twitter).