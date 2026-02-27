“The American Nightmare” has collected a number of accolades since “finishing his story” and reaching mega-star level in the world of pro wrestling.

This week, another one was added to the list.

Ahead of the February 27 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, the Mayor of the city, Craig Greenberg, honored the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

Heading into tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber “go-home show,” where he is scheduled for a segment with the rest of the competitors in Saturday’s Men’s Elimination Chamber match, Cody Rhodes has received his own day in the city of Louisville.

During an appearance yesterday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg officially declared February 26, 2026 as “Cody Rhodes Day” (see video below).

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage from Louisville, KY., just 24-hours removed from “Cody Rhodes Day” in the city.