AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes issued a short statement on his Twitter last night commenting on his last three months being a coach at the Nightmare Factory training camp. The American Nightmare thanks the recruits for giving him a chance to show them the ropes, adding that he hopes promoters across the world give them a chance.

Rhodes writes, “I have a whole new respect for those who helped train/hone me. This 3 month camp was truly a rewarding experience. I can’t wait to show the fans tonight’s showcase, and I hope promoters the world over give this crew a chance. Thanks for allowing me the privilege of being a coach.”

He also released a photo of the trainees, along with fellow AEW star and coach QT Marshall. Check it out below.