Cody Rhodes appeared on Hot 97 radio in New York this week to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, the top WWE star discussed the influence that his big brother Dustin Rhodes had on him.

“He actually came to my amateur wrestling practices and he’d wrestle with me on the mat, which was fun, because we would really go at it. We did not have a childhood together. He’s 16 years older than me. I don’t give Dustin enough credit as far as how important Dustin was to me growing up, and how I know how important he was, was I’d go to the Omni shows in Atlanta and Dustin would go out and maybe wrestle Stunning Steve Austin or Brad Armstrong. He used to get what we would call a chick pop where all the women would just go nuts over him. He was also so tall. I remember being there and thinking, ‘Yeah, I came here for Sting, but that’s my favorite wrestler, you know, is my brother.’ I don’t ever talk to him about that. I have now, but again, it’s how brothers talk. You don’t want to get on that emotional level. But I don’t give him enough credit as somebody, even as a teenager when Goldust was happening. I was a bit of an old soul. I had figured it out. It didn’t shock me. I get what he was trying to do, entertain people, and maybe he was the bad guy in the entertainment segment. But yeah, he’s one of my favorite wrestlers and I don’t give him enough credit. Then having been in the ring with him when we tagged together or when we wrestled one another, he is one of the top five that I’ve ever touched in terms of how quick he is, in terms of his general communication, in terms of his conditioning, and he’s fifty something years old.”