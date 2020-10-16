AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes responded to a fan online who tweeted out the viewership numbers for his TNT title matchup against Orange Cassidy from this past Wednesday’s one year anniversary edition of Dynamite. The bout ended up pulling in 920,000 viewers, a raise of 120,000 from the show’s total number.

The American Nightmare writes, “and at points shot over a million! We have the BEST fans, thank you for tuning-in. The @tntdrama Championship capturing the imagination of the audience since its debut makes all of us involved very proud. Let’s keep going. Boundless. The revolution was always real.”

Rhodes would successfully retain the belt over Cassidy after the time limit expired. They are set to battle again in two weeks.