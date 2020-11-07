AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes recently held a media call to hype today’s Full Gear pay per view, where the American Nightmare answered a multitude of pro-wrestling related questions. During the call Rhodes would be asked about the lack of a build to the AEW women’s championship matchup between Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose, a statement Rhodes did not agree with.

I personally am not disappointed because my outlook on wrestling is there’s a wrestling ring, and we have wrestlers, and we have rankings, and there will be matches,” Rhodes stated. “I do understand that for the last 20 years, fans have been conditioned to think that every match is going to start with an invisible camera in a piece of cake in catering, and someone takes that last piece of cake and now there’s drama, now there is a ‘storyline’. In our case – sports centric – we’re right back to it. I meant it when I said it.

Rhodes later says that even if fans are disappointed in the build, the execution of the match will certainly deliver.

I hope folks aren’t disappointed when they get this actual wonderful match between two incredible female performers. Shida, there is no one better. No one better than Shida, and I’m talking about our women’s division/our men’s division. But I am aware that for 20 years, they’ve been conditioned to every match needs to have a warranted story connected to it. That will not be the case with AEW. We have wrestling matches because we’re a wrestling show. It’s in the title, and I hope if there was any disappointment in the build, there will be no disappointment in the execution.

