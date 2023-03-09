Cody Rhodes says Brandi Rhodes has some exciting things in store for her future.

The American Nightmare spoke about his wife on the latest edition of Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast, where he would be asked about Brandi potentially showing up in WWE. Cody says that he and Brandi have always enjoyed doing character stuff separately in wrestling, but doesn’t rule out a future appearance. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How they’ve always done things separately as characters in wrestling:

We always, from a professional standpoint, we always wanted to do everything separately. In one of the last interviews she had done before I left (AEW), a guy [Dan Lambert] was making fun of me in the ring, and she went out there and didn’t need me anywhere near it. She very much can defend herself and can fight her own battles. Very separate in that.

Whether Brandi gets involved at all in WWE:

I wouldn’t rule it out, but she absolutely loves watching what I’m doing. She has some stuff that she’s working on secretly, unrelated, and I ain’t going to spoil it, unrelated, will not spoil it. Definitely, never say never.

Rhodes recently revealed what John Cena said to him on this past Monday’s edition of Raw. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)