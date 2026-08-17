Cody Rhodes is the latest wrestling star to show his support for Rebel amid her battle with ALS.

“The American Nightmare” posted a video on social media Sunday participating in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in honor of the former AEW wrestler.

Rhodes nominated Brodie Lee Jr., Brooke Havok, and interim WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green to take part in the challenge before dumping a bucket of ice water over his head.

Rhodes concluded the video by directing fans to the I Am ALS website. The organization advocates for those affected by ALS while working toward treatments and a cure for the disease.

AEW will also raise funds for Rebel with a special “Rebel Heart” edition of Dynamite on September 9 in Athens, Georgia.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/9 for live AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite Results coverage.