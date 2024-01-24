Cody Rhodes addresses the elephant in the room.

The American Nightmare spoke with Bleacher Report about a handful of topics, including his thoughts on The Rock potentially taking his WrestleMania 40 spot against Roman Reigns, something that has not been confirmed but heavily rumored. Cody says that he is a huge fan of The Rock, and feels like the Great One would not interfere in a story that WWE has been telling for the last two years.

You mentioned ‘The Great One’ The Rock, nothing but respect for him. I went and saw ‘Jungle Cruise,’ I’m a Rock fan. I don’t think he’s the type that would come in and meddle with a story that’s been being told over the past two years. I think he’s probably up to something else, but you never know with WWE. I’ll be watching just like everybody else when I’m not wrestling.

A report surfaced yesterday revealing an interaction that The Rock and Cody had at WWE Day 1, which occurred before Rock dropped his “Head of the Table” line on Raw. You can read about that here.