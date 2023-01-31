Cody Rhodes is ready for the biggest match of his life, a showdown with Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare earned the opportunity by winning last Saturday’s Royal Rumble matchup, which has him set with a collision course with The Tribal Chief. Rhodes spoke about the matchup and the pressure of being in the main event during his recent interview on the Impaulsive podcast with host Logan Paul. Check out what he had to say below.

How he is mentally preparing for the biggest match of his life:

The irony and the potential of a Rhodes going on last, when my dad spent eight years competing against WWE, I spent three and stirred up as much trouble as I could possibly stir up. The irony of the potential of going on last under the brightest lights on the grandest stage is just why this place is so good. No judgments, well, not no judgments, I’m sure there are some hard feelings that happened over here, but if a guy or girl is ‘the thing,’ if they’re ready, then they’re moving it forward.

Says he doesn’t want to shrivel under the lights:

That’s what we’re going to push. The idea of it, I don’t want to end up like TCU in the National Title game where ‘maybe I wasn’t supposed to be there.’ I don’t want to shrivel under the lights. I am very much just now letting it all sink in, what we’re doing. I want to let it all sink in now so I can stop doing the, ‘this is amazing, this is going to be great.’ You want to pretend like you’ve been in the endzone.

On finishing the story:

I want to show up, and we’ve got to deliver, and we have to execute whatever that situation is, whether I’m wrestling Roman Reigns, which is what it looks like, or whoever it is. I have to finish the story.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)