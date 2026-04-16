Cody Rhodes knows how to push a flick.

While dressed up in character as Guile, the role he portrayed in the new Street Fighter movie, the Undisputed WWE Champion cut a full in-character promo while promoting the premiere of the trailer.

“Lot of tough guys out there, huh,” he said. “What about you, pretty boy? [kissing noises] You guys want to be in this tournament.”

He continued, “Well, if you believe in yourself and if you believe in freedom, drinking milk, you can all be in this tournament. Military budget is down. I’m thankful for the gig. That’s M. Bison right there, you see the hats he’s worn in this movie? Top notch. First class. Beaver skin, baby. Y’all ready for this trailer? No, I need to hear it, y’all ready to see this trailer?”

Street Fighter The Movie, which features Rhodes as Guile and Roman Reigns as Akuma, is scheduled to hit theaters on October 16.