Cody Rhodes dropped a bombshell spoiler piece of information during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

During the October 2, 2024 episode of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, “The American Nightmare” made his appearance on the show, which was advertised on WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE NXT on CW this week.

While talking with the former WWE Raw color-commentator, the Undisputed WWE Champion was asked about his tag-team match alongside Roman Reigns against The Bloodline this weekend at WWE Bad Blood 2024 in Atlanta, GA.

As the two spoke back-and-forth about the subject, McAfee brought up how because it is a tag-team match, his Undisputed WWE Championship will not be on-the-line at the premium live event scheduled for October 5 at State Farm Arena.

It was at this point that the WWE Superstar dropped a bombshell spoiler piece of information about a vignette that will air during WWE Bad Blood 2024 that has title implications as it relates to the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

“Not on-the-line this weekend, but there is something that happens at Bad Blood, I guess a video package, or vignette that’s going to play in the show … I’ve got to keep it vague, but there are big title implications for Crown Jewel moving past this weekend,” Rhodes told McAfee. “Sorry for being so vague, but a little spoiler there.”

Make sure to join us here on 10/5 for live WWE Bad Blood 2024 results coverage from Atlanta, GA.

If anyone uses any of the above quotes, please credit Matt Boone and WrestlingHeadlines.com with a link.

RELATED NEWS:

* Cody Rhodes, Pat McAfee Tease “Big Return” In WWE For This Week In Brief Off-Air Exchange

* University Of Arkansas Pine Bluff Band To Play Cody Rhodes’ Entrance Live At WWE Bad Blood 2024

* Backstage Update On Plans For Top Two Matches At WWE Bad Blood 2024

* Hosts Announced For WWE Bad Blood 2024, Surprises Teased