“The American Nightmare” is hooking up with one of America’s favorite snacks as he prepares for his main event match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

A press release was issued on Tuesday to announce that Drumstick has teamed up with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes ahead of his title defense against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42 later this month.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

DRUMSTICK TEAMS UP WITH CODY RHODES AHEAD OF WRESTLEMANIA® 42

Drumstick Teams Up with Code Rhodes

Rhodes partners with Drumstick to debut a new, limited-edition Red, White & Blueberry flavor, introduce the DrumTruck, return the Summer Snackdown Sweepstakes and host exclusive meet-and-greet experiences

April 7, 2026 – Drumstick®, the beloved sundae cone brand, is stepping back into the ring with WWE® and WWE Superstar Cody “The American Nightmare” Rhodes to debut its new creative platform: Lick it. Flip it. Drumstick it, celebrating the joy of eating a Drumstick your way, whether starting at the top or going straight for the iconic chocolate nugget.

Timed to WrestleMania® 42 on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the campaign comes to life through a high-energy, integrated program spanning a national TV commercial, social content featuring Rhodes, the return of the Summer Snackdown Sweepstakes, and the debut of a new sampling experience bringing innovative flavors to events across the country, via the DrumTruck.

To celebrate the partnership, Drumstick is also unveiling a cone as bold as its newest collaborator: Drumstick Red, White & Blueberry. This limited-edition flavor features strawberry frozen dessert swirled around a blueberry sauce core, topped with a white confectionary coating and crispy rice pieces. It also marks Drumstick’s first-ever twist on its signature chocolate coating. The four-count box will be available exclusively at Walmart beginning this week for a limited time.

“I’m proud to partner with Drumstick ahead of WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 42,” said Rhodes. “The Red, White and Blueberry flavor is breaking new ground for Drumstick and I am excited to be a part of it.”

Drumstick’s presence at WrestleMania 42 will be amplified with the debut of the DrumTruck – a one-of-a-kind, fully branded vehicle that blends vintage ice cream truck nostalgia with Drumstick attitude. Designed to stop fans in their tracks with new Drumstick flavors, the DrumTruck will serve samples of Red, White & Blueberry to WrestleMania attendees as they leave the stadium, before hitting the road for stops nationwide throughout the summer and beyond.

“Drumstick brings excitement wherever it goes, and this year’s partnership with WWE and Cody Rhodes takes that energy to a new level,” said Meredith Exberger, Marketing Director at Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream. “From our new campaign to a limited-time flavor and the debut of the DrumTruck, we’re giving fans more ways than ever to step into the Summer Snackdown.”

The excitement continues with the return of the Drumstick Summer Snackdown Sweepstakes. Beginning April 18 through August 31, fans can purchase Drumstick products and upload their receipt for a chance to win $10,000, a SummerSlam weekend experience, exclusive WWE merchandise, and monthly prizes. Final winners will be announced in September 2026. New this year, a gift-with-purchase offers fans an exclusive Drumstick item when they buy three 4-count or two 8-count boxes in a single transaction, while supplies last (limit one per customer per month).

Additional surprises, WWE Superstar meet and greet opportunities and campaign moments will roll out in person and across Drumstick’s social channels throughout the summer. To learn more, visit drumstick.com or follow @drumstick on Instagram and TikTok.

About Drumstick

Drumstick is part of Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc. a leading U.S. ice cream company, owned by Froneri, a fast-growth international business with a vision to build the world’s best ice cream company. Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream manufactures, markets and distributes a full spectrum of delicious ice cream and frozen snacks made with high quality ingredients. With nearly 100 years of experience in the market, its robust portfolio of brands, which it manufactures and distributes in the U.S., includes Drumstick®, Häagen-Dazs®, Dreyer’s/Edy’s® Grand and Slow Churned®, Dibs®, Outshine®, Toll House®, Push-Up®, Frosty Paws®, and Skinny Cow®.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.