Cody Rhodes has opened up about his long-term future in WWE, including how much longer he expects to wrestle, his growing interest in Hollywood, and the lingering effects of an injury suffered at WrestleMania 42.

During a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Rhodes discussed his new WWE contract, which he previously indicated would be the final deal of his in-ring career.

Although he did not disclose the length of the agreement, Rhodes suggested that he could remain with WWE for another six or seven years.

“I just signed my last contract. I say last contract, but that’s going to go for a while, and if I’m able to do what I’ve been able to do, because I would love this year not to be just one movie, but perhaps two movies, and I’d love to kind of be able to share that at some point, get that going, and be in that.”

Rhodes explained that he hopes to continue pursuing opportunities outside of wrestling while remaining an active part of WWE.

“With all that said, my time with WWE could go. I mean, just to give you a real answer here, and not politic around you, probably seven years. Six, seven? I didn’t mean it like that, but yeah, you know that’s a kids’ thing, right? Had to have Carmelo Hayes explain to me what that was, and I still didn’t get it.”

He continued, making it clear that his timeline is not necessarily set in stone.

“Yeah, six, seven years. I’d say so. Yeah, and I don’t want to say that in a final sense. I just know that I don’t want to overstay my welcome.”

When asked whether he intends to continue wrestling until the age of 50, Rhodes said he has no desire to compete into his 50s, although he emphasized that he has nothing against those who choose to do so.

“Well, I definitely don’t want to wrestle into my 50s. No shame to anyone who wrestles in their 50s. I don’t want to overstay my welcome in a sense of this, right? So, I have been given so much from wrestling, and you have to think about my career in its totality. The things that we don’t talk about, the things that I don’t get asked about anymore. You have to think about all that.”

Looking back on his career, Rhodes acknowledged how much he has sacrificed for the wrestling business while also recognizing the opportunities it has provided him.

“I have shed so much of my skin for the industry, but I have also been given so, so, so much. I think there’s a point where you have to stop taking. I’m not there, but there’s a point, and I think that’s in that time frame, a point where you just have to stop taking. It’s giving me everything.”

Rhodes also reflected on how far he has come since his earlier WWE run, when he felt there was a ceiling on his potential. He pointed to his recent opportunity to portray Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter movie as an example of how much his career has changed.

“I am talking to you today, the first time I talked to you, I was a mid-card talent at WWE, and no shame to anything in the mid-card. Mid-card’s beautiful. I heard Triple H explain mid-card in a way that changed my perception of it forever. But I was a mid-card talent with a ceiling that was right above my head, and I’m talking to you today as someone who got to play Guile from Street Fighter, created by Capcom, a game that I played growing up as a little kid.”

Despite his success, Rhodes admitted that he sometimes wonders how many more major career milestones he can experience before deciding to walk away.

“Again, be careful what you wish for, but also I don’t know how many moments like this I can take, and I can get hopefully more, hopefully a lot more. But I’ve been so lucky so far and so blessed so far that I think wrestling. I mean, Cody fatigue is already pretty set in.”

When Van Vliet questioned whether Rhodes genuinely believed fans were experiencing “Cody fatigue,” he clarified his comments.

“Well, no, maybe. But I think you can only go so far, and you’re only supposed to go so far.”

Cody Rhodes Provides Update On WrestleMania 42 Injury

Elsewhere in the interview, Rhodes addressed the orbital injury he suffered during his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42.

The injury left his eye swollen shut and forced him to take a brief break from in-ring competition. He returned to action approximately two weeks later on SmackDown.

Rhodes revealed that the injury was more serious than initially believed, suggesting he suffered a minor orbital fracture that continued affecting his performances after returning.

“I think we skated by with a little bit of an orbital fracture, and that’s not on anyone’s fault but my own. It was bad. I think we skated by a little bit of an orbital fracture, and I think I am mad at myself for doing so because it’s affected my work since, super slowed down.”

When asked whether the injury had affected his peripheral vision, Rhodes acknowledged that it had caused some difficulties.

“Yeah, just to a degree, to a little bit, and I feel like that’s you can’t go out there QB 1 and saying you’re in your prime, and you’re the best you’ve ever been if you’re dealing with something that’s a bit of a hindrance like that.”

Despite those setbacks, Rhodes indicated that he has moved past the worst of the injury. He also admitted that his mentality toward working through physical issues is not always the healthiest.

“But at this point we’re out the woods. I got through it. I showed up the next night. I am toxic as can be when it comes to physical stuff. Toxic as can be. I can go. Tape it up. I can go.”

Also during the same interview, Cody Rhodes commented on unfinished business with The Rock in WWE.