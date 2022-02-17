The biggest news story over the last few days has been the departure of top AEW superstar and executive VP Cody Rhodes, who announced on Instagram, along with his wife Brandi, that he would be leaving the company for new adventures in free agency. Reports have since surfaced stating that the American Nightmare most likely returning to WWE, and is expected to be treated like a big deal.

Following last night’s Dynamite some fans wrote online that they would no longer be watching AEW due to Rhodes’ departure. The former three-time TNT champion would respond by encouraging fans to keep watching the product, adding that the industry is thriving.

Rhodes writes, “I’d encourage you to still watch it – I was very lucky that my hard work led me to be that face, but I wasn’t alone. Nick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as well. Wrestling is thriving.”

While Rhodes may encourage it…last night’s Dynamite was down in viewership and key demo ratings. You can read about that here. Check out his tweet below.