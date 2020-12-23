Cody Rhodes got into an exchange with a disparaging wrestling fan on Twitter.

It all happened after the fan commented on how the promotion started, which was soon after the All In event. You can see the exchange here:

I mean this day bettered the wrestling economy and QOL standards for an entire industry, so no matter which way you shake it…a great day in our history. (Not unlike the days Dream had those 3 initials on your mask white hot and fans got better wrestling and the boys got rich) — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 21, 2020

??? It’s already been seen. Every company has had to up their financial commitment, duration, and QOL elements in their contracts. Wrestlers and their families like to eat and expand their target audience from 1 promoter to millions of fans. It’s the best time to be a fan. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 21, 2020

Educating > cursing out people It’s the holidays. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 21, 2020