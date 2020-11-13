AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes was a recent guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss the tier contract system they have with many of the indie talents who wrestle on the promotion’s Youtube series, DARK. Hear what he had to say below.

Agree to appear is a tier zero. Meaning you’ll get a bonus which Tony [Khan] is super generous. If you asked some of these extras what they’re making for being there, you would literally go, ‘What!? What!?’ My dad would have lost it. ‘What!?’ But he’s right, it’s COVID era, they have no other work. There’s no indies. Tier zero is just a signing bonus and exclusivity to us in terms of like we get a first option on you I believe is how it works and we guarantee you X amount of dates, five dates. The exclusivity thing is case-by-case but we guarantee you X amount of dates. The goal is you don’t wanna pay someone an agree to appear — Chris Harrington would handle this much better than I am — you don’t wanna keep giving them their weekly, their weekly, their weekly, their weekly versus tier one’ing them which is our base contractor agreement.