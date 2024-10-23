WWE NXT can be an intimidating place.

Even for those at the tip-top of the business as a whole, such as Cody Rhodes.

“The American Nightmare” spoke about this subject during a recent interview with 3News in Las Vegas.

“NXT, particularly with Baldo [Matt Bloom] and Shawn Michaels, as a talent and current main roster, NXT can be kind of intimidating,” Rhodes said. “It’s not really a developmental anymore.”

Rhodes continued, “It’s almost a grooming ground for these monsters who are going to come up and stand across the ring from you, and they’ve been trained by Shawn Michaels. We’re definitely preparing the next generation of superstars and wrestlers. Their run on CW, I’ve been blown away. Really special stuff.”