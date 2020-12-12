AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes was a recent guest on the Outside The Ring With Lexy Nair show where the American Nightmare answered a multitude of questions about the wrestling industry and his career.

During the interview Rhodes would explain why he chose to make his return to AEW with black hair prior to winning back the TNT championship from Brodie Lee, revealing that it was a reference to the classic Death of Superman comic. He would later admit that it was a poor reference as “nobody got it.”

Blondes have more fun, and nobody got it when I dyed my hair black. It was a play on Death of Superman, he had the mullet, he had a change, he had a different outfit — nobody got it.

You can listen to his full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)