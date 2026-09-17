Cody Rhodes may have more creative freedom than many WWE Superstars, but he still believes everyone benefits from being produced.

WWE talent regularly work with producers on matches and segments, with names such as Triple H, Michael Hayes and Bruce Prichard providing creative input alongside producers including Abyss, Robert Roode and TJ Wilson.

Speaking with Simone Johnson on the latest episode of What Do You Want To Talk About?, Rhodes admitted that having people around to help refine his ideas remains important.

“You’ve heard this before, everybody needs to be produced,” Rhodes said. “I’m so grateful to have the people that I have in my life and in management to produce me.”

Rhodes then joked about his own success rate when pitching creative ideas.

“Nine out of ten of my ideas are bad,” he continued. “I’m good for a banger idea, but nine out of ten are oof. I’m good for an idea.”