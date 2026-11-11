Could “The American Nightmare” eventually become one of WWE’s biggest villains?

Cody Rhodes isn’t ruling it out.

Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes has established himself as one of the company’s top babyfaces, capturing multiple world championships while remaining one of the most popular stars on the roster.

Despite that success, speculation surrounding a potential heel turn has followed Rhodes throughout his second WWE run.

During a recent appearance on Unsportsmanlike, Rhodes was asked about the possibility of embracing his villainous side, including whether he could eventually align himself with Paul Heyman.

“Very interesting. I have a unique relationship with Mr. Heyman because of, his relationship with my dad and he actually just came on my podcast. It’s going to air, I think the week after Thanksgiving, but there’s more exposition in that for, cause people ask me all the time. People ask me all the time why we get along. He has a really unique relationship and reputation and in sports entertainment pro wrestling, and in the pod, we talked a lot about why it is, and there’s a sense of loyalty.”

Rhodes continued by explaining that he remains open to whatever direction WWE believes is best for his character. However, he also suggested that the traditional distinction between babyfaces and heels isn’t always as straightforward as it once was.

“I’m really open to, that’s the biggest thing that I tell people all the time with, you’re going to make that shift and you’re going to go heel or you stay babyface, whatever it is, whatever’s best for WWE to be. But we are starting to get into an area where if you think I’m a heel, then I’m already a heel. If you think I’m, you know, and I don’t, I’m not trying to make it so that you can’t get what you want, but if you think I’m a heel, I might already be a heel because we have a whole other side of it that doesn’t think that.”

To illustrate his point, Rhodes recalled a recent WWE appearance where he attempted to draw a negative reaction by expressing how much he enjoyed delivering a punt kick to Randy Orton.

Instead, the crowd responded with cheers.

“So it’s very- prime example. I went out there the other night. Where were we Friday? Wherever we were, and I said, I loved punting Randy Orton. I loved it, and I tried to put a little like growl in it. I loved it, and they just cheered, and I thought, ‘oh, I thought they were going to boo.’ So that’s the beautiful thing about our fans. You really, there’s no wrong way to be a fan. You can’t guess which direction.”

As for what an actual heel version of Cody Rhodes might look like, the former Undisputed WWE Champion suggested that fans could be surprised by just how different his presentation would become.

He specifically pointed to his current involvement in the Team USA vs. Team Mexico storyline as an example of something that might not concern a more villainous version of himself.

“To hit it on the head a little more specifically, if something like Heyman or someone else, me as a heel would take a lot away from what I currently do, and it would probably add in its own way. I don’t want to say it’s different. I think it looks different than people think. I think here I am very worried about this Team Mexico, Team USA, the diplomacy involved. I don’t know if a bad version of me would be as worried, and in 2026 going on 2027… you get a lot of outrage, a lot of cancellations. Heel Cody I don’t think makes it on UnSportsmanlike. Yeah, because you know everyone’s got that in them, and then you start saying some of the things you think out loud, and it’s like, ooh.”

Ultimately, Rhodes made it clear that he trusts WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and the company’s creative team to recognize the right opportunity if a heel turn ever becomes the direction they want to pursue.

“I’m very open to it. I think everyone in creative always, you know, Triple H is the one guiding the ship here, and I think when something like that, when it’s time, we won’t miss that opportunity. But if it’s never time, I’m sorry. I don’t know.”

Rhodes, meanwhile, was recently announced by John Cena as the first official participant in the inaugural John Cena Classic, which takes place on December 14 at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.