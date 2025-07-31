In a preview clip from an upcoming episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes briefly addressed his departure from AEW, describing his feelings toward the company as a complex mix of “bad blood, respect, and love.”
In the 73-second teaser, Rhodes responds to an off-camera question by saying, “There’s clearly bad blood, but there’s also clearly respect and love.”
He went on to draw a comparison between WWE and AEW, noting that being disrespected in WWE is one thing — “an institution like the New York Yankees,” where talent can feel like just a number. But, he said, being disrespected at AEW — a company he helped build — was something he couldn’t accept.
You can check out his full comments below:
“There’s clearly bad blood, but there’s also clearly respect and love. In the end, the way I see it is, if I felt disrespected ever at WWE, that’s one thing. That’s a company that was built…that’s the Yankees. That’s the flagship of it all. If I ever felt (at WWE) that I was a number on a sheet, maybe, but feeling disrespected at something I built with my friends. That we built. Feeling disrespected there, I wouldn’t stand for it. Brandi and I both, I’m so blessed to have her. It was one of those where it was, f**k it. ‘I did way more here than you think, and you’re going to find out the moment I’m out the door.’ I don’t believe in the cold-hearted back-stabbing type of revenge. The greatest revenge on Earth is success. I felt like we were sitting on something wonderful. Something great. A huge, potentially, what I was doing with the American Nightmare, as a bad guy, as a good guy, something in between. We’re sitting on some magic. If I’m not going to do it in the house that I literally, with Matt, Nick, and Kenny built, then buddy, I’m going elsewhere.”
Rhodes and his wife Brandi officially left AEW in early 2022.
