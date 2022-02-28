Former AEW star Cody Rhodes is trending on social media due to WWE RAW return speculation.

Rhodes took to his Instagram Stories earlier today and posted lyrics from “Turn The Page” by Bob Seger. Rhodes posted the following lyrics:

“And you always seem outnumbered

You don’t dare make a stand

Here I am

On the road again

There I am

Up on the stage

Here I go

Playin’ star again

There I go

Turn the page”

This has led to speculation on Rhodes possibly making his return to WWE on tonight’s RAW from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH, but nothing is official as of this writing.

It’s still believed that Rhodes is headed back to WWE following his recent AEW departure, but there’s no concrete word on when that return will happen. There’s been a lot of speculation on WWE bringing Rhodes back during the RAW After WrestleMania on April 4.

Stay tuned for more. You can see a screenshot of Rhodes’ Instagram Story below:

