“The American Nightmare” was given an iconic piece of merchandise from “The American Dream” at the latest WWE Supershow in “The Land of the Rising Sun.”

Cody Rhodes was gifted the legendary robe that his father, the late, great, Dusty Rhodes wore when he squared off against Japanese legend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki.

WWE’s Universal Champion wore the memorable piece of memorabilia during the WWE Supershow in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, July 26, 2024.

At the show, Cody successfully defeated AJ Styles in one of the featured matches of the evening.

