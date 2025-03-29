“The American Nightmare” heard something that meant something to him on Friday night.

Following the lavish praise he received face-to-face from his longtime mentor and peer, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes took to social media after Friday’s taped episode of WWE SmackDown at the O2 Arena in London, England to thank “The Viper” for his high public praise.

“Mania’ season moves so insanely fast – it’s postseason ball,” Rhodes wrote via X. “And then moments like last night hit you.”

Rhodes added, “Meant everything, won’t soon forget.”

Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in main event of night two of WrestleMania 41 on April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.