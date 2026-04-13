Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on Matt & Shane’s Secret Podcast for an in-depth interview promoting WrestleMania 42 this weekend in Las Vegas, NV.

During the discussion, the Undisputed WWE Champion was asked about Pat McAfee being inserted into his storyline with Randy Orton in the final weeks leading up to the big two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“I’ve been told some of the people in his orbit, his circle, think he’s the next Sylvester Stallone in terms of TV and film,” Rhodes said about McAfee. “I don’t know if I’m getting that. From what I’ve watched, I have very limited knowledge on that. I love me some College GameDay, he’s very good on College GameDay. I’m glad there are people who like to pitch themselves in WrestleMania and big moments. I’m flattered.”

Rhodes continued, “This is the first time I’ve been asked about him. Hencefourth, I’m just going with the Mariah Carey, ‘I don’t know him.'”

“The American Nightmare” was then asked about McAfee’s betrayal and what happened, leading to the WWE Superstar to explain the situation from his perspective.

“Randy Orton, we have almost two decades of history,” he began. “There is a lot of rich story material. Then, we inserted Pat McAfee. We are literally in that part right there. Your question is literally everybody else’s question. You know the troops all outside and there is that clown? I’m not saying he’s the clown, but it’s an interesting fit. We’re going to see where it goes. You can’t have that much success and be ground up like he is without being a serious person.”

He added, “What I would say is, from what I’ve seen, everyone around Pat McAfee, his orbit, probably someone needs to say ‘no’ every now and again. You need that one guy being like, ‘I don’t know, man. Jumping into the WrestleMania main event.’ Looking up while I’m getting my ass kicked, he’s wearing shades. It’s a different era of wrestling. It’s like watching a guy at a bar doing a Stone Cold (Steve Austin) impression. I’m going to stick with ‘I don’t know him.’ I heard him talk about the Attitude Era. I don’t think he knows. Almost 30 years ago. Love it and it was the most prolific era of the business until the last four years. If you’re part of the last four years, you’re kind of talking like, ‘Why are we talking about this?’ I’ll stick with ‘I don’t know him.'”

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship is scheduled to headline night one of WrestleMania 42.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.