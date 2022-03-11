AEW women’s division star Tay Conti took to Twitter earlier tonight and tagged Cody and Brandi Rhodes, where the Brazilian jiu-jitsu artist asked the power couple when they were returning to the promotion, as all of their haters have now started coming after her. Her full tweet reads:

“Hey @CodyRhodes @TheBrandiRhodes when y’all coming back ? You left all the haters to me and @sammyguevara huh ?!!”

The American Nightmare responded with the following: “Mediocrity loves company, and when you’re underrated everybody is your friend. Just do the work(like y’all do) wear the crown and smile. It’s still the best sport, the best fans, and ultimately it’s all worth it.”

Brandi Rhodes also chimed in with, ““And if they hate then let ‘em hate and watch the money pile.”

Check out the exchange below.

