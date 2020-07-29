Cody Rhodes Gives Update On The Completed TNT Title

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to give an exact date of when the new TNT title will be completed. We’ll see the finished version on August 12th.
The title that Rhodes is currently carrying around is an incomplete version of the title. The title was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans were let down when the title was revealed at Double or Nothing, but AEW and Tony Khan quickly went to Twitter to inform everyone that the title wasn’t done yet and this one would just be holding its place.
Cody Rhodes defeated Lance Archer at Double or Nothing back in May to become the first ever TNT champion. Since then, Rhodes has made a weekly open challenge to anyone who wants to compete for the title.
August 12th
(saw a nice video of the plates, very elegant) 💎 https://t.co/0pRcey5SPe
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 28, 2020
