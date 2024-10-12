The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

During the October 11 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network, a commercial aired to promote next Monday’s Raw.

The commercial included the announcement that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will have a face-to-face segment ahead of their showdown for the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Also scheduled for the October 14 episode of WWE Raw is The Miz vs. R-Truth, Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston, as well as Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

